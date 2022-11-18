TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The father of four girls who are currently missing has been arrested and taken into custody, the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Clifton Christopher Buchanan mugshot (Courtesy Talladega County Sheriff’s Office)

Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga was arrested in Etowah County Friday morning and charged with interference with custody. Buchanan’s arrest comes a day after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for his four daughters:

Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12, who is 5′ 1″ tall, weighs 85 pounds, has blonde/strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, who is 4′ 5″ tall, weighs 60 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Lacey Nicole Buchanan, 7, who is 3′ 5″ tall, weighs 45 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, 2, who is 3′ tall, weighs 35 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Around 11:35 a.m. Thursday, the Talladega County Department of Human Resources notified the sheriff’s office that the four children were missing after DHR received a court order granting temporary custody and they were unable to make contact with the children’s’ father.

Buchanan is being held at the Talladega County Jail on no bond. His daughters remain missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Buchanan children are encouraged to call 911 or the Talladega Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556.