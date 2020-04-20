Fire at UA’s Moody Music Building prompts large emergency response

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews are engaged with a fire at the music building on University of Alabama’s (UA) campus, local authorities confirm.
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue (TFR) crews were alerted to a fire at UA’s Moody Music Building at 4:10 p.m. Sunday, according to TFR public information officer, Holly Whigham. University of Alabama Police officers responded as well, school officials say.
There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains unconfirmed. There is no fire in the interior of the building, only in the roof foam insulation, according to TFR Chief Randy Smith. He says firefighters are unable to directly access the roof due to the danger posed by possible storms.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox took to Twitter Sunday evening with news that most of the instruments and uniforms were able to be saved from the building.
Mayor Maddox says that he will continue to be updated hourly be on-site crew members.
There is not yet an estimate on the damage to the building. Four fire crews are working to protect band uniforms and instruments from the flames.
Authorities called in additional personnel to assist in the three-alarm fire.
