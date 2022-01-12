Fire crews on scene of structure fire on Highway 30 in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Firefighters are working to put out a large structure fire in Eufaula. According to the Eufaula Police Department, the fire is located on Highway 30, near the ALDOT Office.

The fire broke out Wednesday evening. The burning structure is fully engulfed.

Information about possible injuries associated with the fire is not available at this time.

Police said fire crews will remain on scene until it is secure. Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until the fire has been extinguished.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for new details as they become available.

