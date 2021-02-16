 

Firefighter injured battling warehouse blaze in Mobile

Alabama

by: Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Officials say an Alabama firefighter was injured while battling a blaze inside a warehouse in Mobile.

The Mobile-Fire Rescue Department told news outlets the fire broke out before dawn Tuesday at a warehouse operated by the Merchants Transfer Company.

Fire department spokesman Steven Millhouse says the large warehouse was filled with bales of paper, and firefighters spent more than 12 hours trying to extinguish it.

Millhouse says one firefighter suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze and was taken to a hospital. Officials are investigating what caused the fire.

