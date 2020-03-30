First Alabama Department of Public Health employee confirmed to have coronavirus

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that an ADPH employee working in Montgomery tested positive fro COVID-19. This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in an ADPH employee.

The news comes as Alabama’s positive cases continue to rise, now above 900 at time of publication. As of this afternoon, cases in Alabama were at 831. Now, 907 have been confirmed as of 5:15/4:15 p.m. CST.

According to officials, the employee who has tested positive for coronavirus did not have any public interactions and was not working on COVID-19 testing. The employee and staff are said to be working closely, and they have been sent home for isolation.

The entire building where the employee worked is being cleaned and disinfected according to regulations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A live tracker on coronavirus cases in the state can be found online.