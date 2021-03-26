 

First Lady Jill Biden, Jennifer Garner postpone trip to Alabama due to severe weather

Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First Lady Jill Biden and actress Jennifer Garner have postponed their planned trip to Alabama due to Thursday’s severe weather.

This comes after several cities in central Alabama were damaged by tornadoes and high winds. Five people in Calhoun County have also been killed due to the storms.

The trip was planned for Friday as part of the “Help is Here” tour to amplify how the American Rescue Plan addresses childhood poverty.

The two were set to visit the Jasper Area Family Service Center in Jasper and the YWCA of Central Alabama in Birmingham.

The White House has not said when or if a rescheduled visit will be made.

