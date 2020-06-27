First memorial ride for fallen Auburn police officer William Buechner

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Motorcyclists from six different states joined together today in Opelika to remember their friend and fallen Auburn police officer William Buechner.

This was the second annual memorial ride for Buechner since his death in 2019. Buechner was shot alongside two of his fellow officers in May 2019 as they responded to a domestic call.

While his fellow officers were injured, Buechner was the only fatality.

His fellow motorcycle brothers in Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club started their engines at Big Swamp in Opelika and drove 65 miles on the highway to his gave site at Auburn Town Creek Cemetery.

“We did have a ride previously last year that was kind of like the birth of it. But the Gunners have a hold of it this year,” Ruben Garza said, President of the Auburn Gunners Chapter.

Before the ride, they raffled off a few items. The proceeds went to Buechner’s two children.

“From this point on we set up a trust [fund] for McKenna and Henry. We going to be doing this for the next 18 20 years, every year we’re going to ride,” Garza said.

At least 300 bikers were in attendance. Garza said he saw men and women from as far as Texas come and join in the memorial.

The memorial ride was originally scheduled in May but amid the pandemic, they had to reschedule.

“I’m just happy people showed up,” he said.