Five Alabama schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

ALABAMA (WRBL) — The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program announced 325 winners for 2021 Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021.
Five Alabama schools were recognized in the national award-program.
- Brewton, Ala. – Brewton Elementary School
- Birmingham, Ala. – Hall-Kent Elementary School
- Montgomery, Ala. – MacMillan International Academy
- Birmingham, Ala. – Mt. Laurel Elementary School
- Orange Beach Ala. – Orange Beach Elementary School
Brewton Elementary Schools serves 480 students from PreK to 4th grade.
They take pride in the development and achievement of their learners who excel in academics, athletics, and the arts.
Their mission says, “Everybody Learns, Every Day.”
They are committed to a culture of high expectations that creates educational experiences in a safe environment.
Hall-Kent Elementary students are seen visiting with the school’s facility dog, Maize. The elementary school is a student-centered school influenced by tradition, vision, and a compassionate spirit.
The 600 students ranging from PreK to 5th grade celebrates their diverse school culture that helps enhance student learning, tolerance, and appreciation for different cultures.
“The mission of Hall-Kent Elementary is to educate and empower all students to maximize their unique potential.”
MacMillan International Academy was the first IB Primary Years Program in Montgomery Public Schools.
Their mission statement says, “We aim to develop inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring young people who help create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.”
380 students from Kindergarten to 5th grade are encouraged to become global thinkers as they begin to understand the world throughout the study of different cultures and humanities.
Mt. laurel Elementary School (MLES) has a motto that says, “It’s All About the Kids: Every Day, Every Decision, Students First.”
Their mission statement aligns with their motto, “To Make Every Student a Graduate and Every Graduate Prepared.”
The schools number one goal is to build relationships with students at the beginning of the school year.
In doing this, teachers allot five minute meetings with every student to let them share their thoughts and concerns.
Students of Orange Beach Elementary are seen enjoying Spooky Science at Sea, Sand, and Stars.
The elementary school coined their students the, “wave of the future.”
In partnership with the Baldwin County Board of Education, the school provides an opportunity for students to discover the world around them.
Their mission statement says “Orange Beach Elementary School will empower and inspire ALL to achieve GREATNESS.”
Images were provided by National Blue Ribbon Schools.