Florence police provide new information in investigation into 3-year-old’s homicide

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police are investigating the homicide of a child that was made to look like a hot car death and need the community’s help to bring justice for Kaiden Garner.

On August 12, Florence Police officers were called to the North Alabama Medical Center about the death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner. Police have no suspects and no arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators say Kaiden had been staying with his father in the days leading up to his death. Police say witnesses have confirmed that Kaiden, his father, and others were in the area of Carver Circle the night before his death. Police say that the area is a common gathering place for the community.

“We need our community to be alarmed and frustrated at the killing of a 3-year-old child. And we need you to be willing to come forward with any information that may help our investigation. Kaiden deserves justice,” said Lieutenant Wes Gargis with FPD.

It was initially reported and believed that Kaiden’s death was possibly due to heat exposure but detectives have since confirmed that Kaiden’s death was not related to any type of injury caused by heat exposure.

Preliminary autopsy reports show that Kaiden’s death resulted from blunt force trauma.

Kaiden’s funeral will be held at the Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Sheffield on Saturday, August 22, at 1:00 p.m. Facemasks will be required to attend.

“The community’s assistance is critical to this investigation. Our hope is that the community will understand the gravity of the case and do the right thing in coming forward and speaking with detectives,” said Gargis.

If you or anyone you know has any information that can assist with this investigation,

please contact Detective Bill White at (256) 760-6595 or the Florence Police Department, Shoals

Area Crime Stoppers at (256) 386-8685, or Text-A-Tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.Suggest a Correction