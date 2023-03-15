FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Florence woman who was hit by a vehicle late Tuesday night later died from her injuries, authorities confirmed.

The Florence Police Department said 56-year-old Wendy Price was walking in the area of Veterans Drive and South O’Neal Street around 10:40 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene after the driver called 911.

Emergency crews immediately began performing life-saving measures on Price. She was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

Authorities will continue to investigate the crash.