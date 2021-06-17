FOCO releases new Alabama bobblehead commemorating 18th national championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Back in January, the Alabama Crimson Tide won their 18th national championship, their sixth under head coach Nick Saban.

There are a lot of accolades to remember about the team so to help remind you of arguably the most important one, FOCO has created a new bobblehead to commemorate the team’s historic feat.

The sports memorabilia company has released a bobblehead featuring mascot Big Al standing behind 18 championship rings.

The collector’s item is available for the price of $50. Only 360 bobbleheads will be made and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Hopefully for Alabama fans, FOCO will have to add another ring after next season!

If you’d like to purchase one of the bobbleheads, click here.