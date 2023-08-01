DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley High School wide receiver Perry Thompson shook up the recruiting landscape when he flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn.

The 5-star wide receiver made the decision while on the Plains for Big Cat Weekend.

Thompson and the Lions took the podium Monday at Baldwin County Football Media Days. The Nation’s 4th ranked WR for the 2024 class says his decision to flip from the Tide to the Tigers had a lot to do with the school’s head coaches.

“I’d say probably like a month ago, I looked at Nick Saban and Hugh Freeze. Nick Saban is good coach, all the stuff he’s done in college football and all that. I know he specializes with [defensive backs] and my main position receiver,” said Thompson. “I know Hugh Freeze has a background of developing receivers to the higher level.”

Thompson recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards and scored eight touchdowns for Foley last year. The Lions open the 2023 season against Prattville on August 25th.