 

Following Opelika Police Chief’s retirement, Asst. Chief Kasey Brown named interim Chief

Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Following Opelika Police Chief John McEachern’s retirement, Mayor Gary Fuller has named Asst. Chief Kasey Brown as the interim Chief of Police as the city searches for its new chief.

Brown assumed his duties as interim chief on Dec. 1 and has served with the Opelika Police Department for 26 years. Officials say that Brown has served on the traffic unit, patrol unit, canine unit, and in the vice/narcotics unit during his time with OPD.

McEachern appointed Brown as Assistant Chief in 2018.

“The City of Opelika is fortunate to have Assistant Chief Brown step in and take on the role as Interim Chief,” says Mayor Gary Fuller. “I am confident his experience and leadership will serve our community well.”

A statement from Opelika Police says the city is searching for a new chief and are receiving applications from internal and external candidates.

