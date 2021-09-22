Food shortages in schools are beginning to hit closer to home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Due to a supply chain shortage across the country, food vendor orders are not being fulfilled. Now that shortage is starting to hit a little too close to home.

Those food vendors and manufacturers are not always following through on their orders and that has school districts across the state and in the Wiregrass scrambling to figure out a solution.

Food shortages in schools have been caused by a disruption of the supply chain.

Globally it has made it hard to harvest, package and ship food consistently.

Now that food supply chain shortage is impacting Dothan City Schools and other school systems in the Wiregrass.

“Manufacturers, it starts with the manufacturers not being able to get the raw products to produce items,” Director of Child Nutrition for Dothan City Schools, Tonya Grier said.

This shortage is happening on a national, state, and local level.

An Alabama State Department of Education spokesperson says every one of the 130+ districts statewide is experiencing these supply chain issues.

Fortunately, no school has closed because of the inability to serve meals.

However, lunch room managers are having to find alternatives to food choices at some local schools by changing menus.

It also causes some districts to not give notice of what items will be served days in advance to the students.

“We have been making a lot of substitutions, however, so the printed menu may not be what your child receives at school that day,” said Grier.

On Tuesday, Dothan City Schools said 2 of their shipments that were supposed to be delivered were canceled by the suppliers.

Also leading to the problem, fewer truck drivers on the roadways to deliver the food to schools.

“We’re looking at all possibilities, our absolute last resort is shutting down schools,” said Grier.

Dothan City Schools are asking students and parents to be patient with them as they work through this issue.