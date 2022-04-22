MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – A former Alabama corrections officer has been charged in connection to the assault of three inmates at Draper Correctional Facility in 2020.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Alabama, the incident in which Lorenzo Mills, 55, formerly a sergeant with the Alabama Department of Corrections, has been charged happened on Oct. 25, 2020.

The four count indictment charges Mills with “assaulting three compliant inmates with a wooden baton at the Draper Correctional Facility” and also charges him with falsification of records in connection to the incident.

According to the news release, “Mills, while acting in his official capacity as a Correctional Sergeant with ADOC, subjected three inmates to cruel and unusual punishment by striking them with a wooden baton and that assault caused bodily injury and involved the use of a dangerous weapon.’

Additionally, officials said Mills submitted a false written statement in connection with the incident, in which he “falsely wrote in his statement that he had not used any force against the three inmate victims.”

Mills made his initial appearance in federal court on April 22, 2022.

Mills faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the civil rights charges and 20 years in prison for the obstruction of justice offense.