Former Alabama AG Jimmy Evans, best known for prosecuting Gov. Hunt case, dies

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 1984, file photo, Montgomery County District Attorney Jimmy Evans, center, joined by from left, Chief Deputy Calvin Hughes, Willard Pilgreen, ABI Capt. Pete Taylor and Dept. of Public Safety Col Byron Prescott, announces the indictments of two Klansmen in connection with the burning of the Southern Poverty Law Center, during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala., that also exhibited a table full of explosive devices he says were going to be used by the group of Klansmen against blacks at a future civil rights march. Evans, a former Alabama Attorney General who successfully prosecuted the state’s governor in an ethics case in the 1990s, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. He was 81.(AP Photo/File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Attorney General Jimmy Evans, best known for prosecuting the state’s governor in an ethics case in the 1990s, has died. He was 81.

His death Monday was confirmed by Brian T. Gallion, the operator of Southern Memorial Funeral Home which is handling the funeral arrangements.

Evans was Alabama’s attorney general from 1991 to 1995. Evan was best known for the 1993 conviction of then-Gov. Guy Hunt.

Evans also pushed for passage of legislation to give crime victims a greater voice in the criminal justice system.