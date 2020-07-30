Former Alabama clinic biller pleads guilty to fraud charge

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:
Prison_fraud (Copy)_10147

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former clinic worker in Alabama has pleaded guilty for her participation in a scheme authorities say defrauded the state’s Medicaid agency of at least $1.5 million.

Authorities, including U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said Wednesday in a news release that Heidi Elizabeth Robertson entered her plea on one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud.

The release says the 35-year-old was the primary biller for Capstone Medical Resources LLC.

Officials say Robertson submitted Medicaid claims for services the clinic said were provided to individuals and at-risk youth.

Authorities say the clinic’s owner gave her 10% commission on all the claims paid by Medicaid.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

90° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 72°

Saturday

95° / 73°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 95° 73°

Sunday

94° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 70°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

81°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

84°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

88°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories