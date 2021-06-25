Former Alabama congressman Sonny Callahan dies at 88

FILE -In this Dec. 18, 2002 file photo, former U.S. Rep. H.L. “Sonny” Callahan, R-Ala., answers questions in his office in Mobile, Ala. Callahan, who represented south Alabama in the U.S. Congress for 18 years, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, the state’s governor announced. He was 88. (Bill Starling/Press-Register via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Congressman H.L. “Sonny” Callahan of Alabama has died. He was 88.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday that Callahan died peacefully in his sleep.

Callahan represented south Alabama in Congress for 18 years from 1985 to 2003. He represented the state’s 1st District on the Alabama coast. Callahan was a Democrat in the Alabama Legislature, and ran unsuccessfully as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 1982.

He switched to the Republican Party when he ran for Congress. He later became chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee on energy and water development, a key post for water projects in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday offered the following statement following the passing of former Congressman: