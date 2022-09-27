BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A former employee plead guilty Monday to abusing five students under her care while employed at a Oneonta daycare.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Linda Self was indicted on one count of aggravated child abuse and four counts of torture or willful abuse of a child under 18.

The abuse occurred when Self was employed at Lester Memorial United Methodist Church daycare in 2021.

Self plead guilty to one felony charge of aggravated child abuse and four misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree. Court records show she is now banned for life from working as a child care of daycare provider.

Self was sentenced by a judge to 60 months in Community Corrections.