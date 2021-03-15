 

Former Alabama deputy indicted on child porn charges

Alabama

by: Associated Press

Posted:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on about two dozen child pornography charges, authorities said Monday.

Phillip Wayne Humphries, 56, of Trussville was indicted by grand jurors in Jefferson County, where he previously worked as a sheriff’s deputy, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Humphries was arrested on a single charge of possessing obscene material in 2019, when he resigned after coming under investigation. He had worked as a deputy for about two decades.

Humphries, who already is free on a bond of $15,000, asked a court to reject a move to increase his bond to $375,000 because of the additional charges, records show. Humphries recently underwent “multiple amputations,” uses a wheelchair and is not a risk to flee, his attorney told a court.

An attorney for Humphries did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the indictment.

