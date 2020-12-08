 

Former Alabama judge sentenced to prison for theft

Alabama

by: Associated Press

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama judge who pleaded guilty and ethics charges has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A judge sentenced one-time Limestone County District Judge Douglas Patterson during a hearing Tuesday.

Patterson also was ordered to pay almost $73,000 in restitution, and deputies took him into custody immediately.

The 38-year-old Patterson pleaded guilty in October after being indicted last year on charges of financial exploitation, theft and using his position for personal gain.

He was was accused of taking more than $47,000 from a juvenile court fund as judge.

He also was accused of stealing from the conservatorship account of a disabled person while working as a private attorney.

