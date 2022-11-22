MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former Alabama lawmaker accused of sexually abusing a woman at a restaurant earlier this year has been indicted on a felony charge.
Court records show a Montgomery County grand jury indicted 68-year-old Perry Hooper Jr. on Friday.
A court document says Hooper allegedly grabbed a woman’s breasts and waist, kissed her on the neck and shoved his pelvis into her backside.
It says the woman was behind the host stand at a restaurant and Hooper was leaving.
An attorney for Hooper didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.
Hooper was initially arrested in August after the incident and remains free on bond.