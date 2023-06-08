GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Have a daughter itching to improve their softball skills this summer? Good news for you because one of Alabama softball’s all-time greatest players is hosting a camp at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex this month.

Montana Fouts, a four-time All-American and Olympic Gold Medalist, will hold two four-hour sessions from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 24 and 25.

Fouts will be joined by Ally Shipman, Ashley Prange, Bailey Dowling, Jenna Johnson and Lauren Esman as coaches for the camp.

You can register here and it covers both days of the camp. There are still more than 300 spots available. You will need to fill out a registration form ahead of your booking for the camp. Make sure to include your T-shirt size.

For more information on the camp, visit https://www.montanafoutscamp.com/book-a-camp. FAQs can be found at https://www.montanafoutscamp.com/faq.