Former Alabama speaker transferred to prison for sentence

Alabama

by: KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press

Posted:
Mike Hubbard Trial_114338

Mike Hubbard answers questions from Deputy Attorney General Matt Hart on Wednesday, June 8, 2016 in Opelika, Ala.
Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News/Pool

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been moved to a state prison to serve time for his ethics convictions.

Corrections records showed Thursday that Hubbard has been transferred into state custody from a county jail. But it’s not clear where he will be incarcerated for good.

The state website indicated he was being taken to Draper Correctional Facility. A judge sentenced Hubbard to four years in prison after his convictions on ethics charges.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.

Hubbard was automatically removed from office after his conviction in 2016.

