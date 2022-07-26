HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III says he has a form of leukemia.

In a statement posted on the Texans’ Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

FILE – Houston Texans’ John Metchie III smiles during an NFL football rookie minicamp practice on May 13, 2022, in Houston. The rookie wide receiver announced Sunday, July 24, 2022, that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

He says he is unlikely to play football this season.

Metchie went 44th in the first round of this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide.