DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)— After five years of going through court, a former Dothan High School SRO has been found guilty of three counts of sexual crimes against students.

Adrian Folmar has been found guilty of one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student, and two counts of a school employee having sexual intercourse with a student.

The state motioned for Folmar to be taken into custody due to the charges but Judge Todd Derrick denied the motion because Folmar showed up to all of his hearings and his family was present. Folmar will remain on bond.

The jury deliberated for well over two hours.

Sentencing will be on November 14, at 9:00 a.m.

Folmar was accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old student.

Folmar was arrested in 2017 after a report was filed by the 17-year-old girl, alleging that he forced her to perform oral sex and was in contact with her.

The second victim, the 14-year-old, says Folmar was not only her SRO but also one of her basketball coaches.

According to the second victim, Folmar would drive her home from basketball practice once a week and in one instance, he tried to kiss and touch her sexually.

During the trial, photos of conversations were shown between Folmar and the girls. The investigator who worked the case provided message receipts between Folmar and the two victims, which highlighted the instances in question.