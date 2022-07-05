OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Former Enterprise police chief and Dale County investigator Tim Byrd has died. He was 70.

Byrd was born March 9, 1952 in Ozark.

He was a 1970 graduate of Carroll High School. After graduating from Auburn, Byrd worked with the Enterprise Police Department where he served as police chief.

After serving as chief, he then went on to create and supervise the Dale County Criminal Justice Information Center and served as Director of one of the three Alabama Regional Computer Centers.

We would like to extend our condolences to the family of retired DCSO Criminal Intelligence Analyst Tim Byrd on news of his passing today. Dale County Sheriff’s Office

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sherry Morrow Byrd of Ozark; one daughter, Natalie Lane (Blake) of Madison, Alabama; one son, Dustin Byrd (Jennifer) of Dothan, Alabama, and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1st, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Ozark.