 

Former Gov. Siegelman talks current gambling bill in AL legislature

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Wednesday former Gov. Don Siegelman joined CBS 42 News Anchor Sherri Jackson to discuss the latest gambling bill proposed in the Alabama Legislature.

Twenty-two years ago Siegelman campaigned for voter approval of a state lottery with proceeds to go toward tuition and high school graduates.

Today, Siegelman says he is pleased to see Sen. Del Marsh’s bill has been introduced in the Alabama Legislature.

“I’m delighted that we have, what appears to be, bipartisan support for an Alabama education lottery,” Siegelman said.

Watch the full video above for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 59° 56°

Thursday

74° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 72% 74° 58°

Friday

61° / 49°
Showers
Showers 63% 61° 49°

Saturday

57° / 46°
Rain
Rain 63% 57° 46°

Sunday

53° / 44°
Showers
Showers 44% 53° 44°

Monday

58° / 43°
Showers
Showers 51% 58° 43°

Tuesday

49° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 49° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
58°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
57°

58°

1 AM
Foggy
6%
58°

58°

2 AM
Foggy
7%
58°

58°

3 AM
Foggy
8%
58°

58°

4 AM
Foggy
14%
58°

59°

5 AM
Foggy
14%
59°

59°

6 AM
Foggy
22%
59°

59°

7 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

60°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

63°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

65°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
65°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
23%
68°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
69°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
71°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
67°

66°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

64°

9 PM
Rain
70%
64°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories