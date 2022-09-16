Former head of Mobile Co. COVID-19 response team arrested, led police on chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile County Health Department employee was arrested after Mobile Police said he led officers on a chase following a crash.

Scott Chavers, 54, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15 after officers stopped a vehicle at Westbound I-10 near Virginia Street. Officers believed the vehicle was involved in a crash that happened earlier. The driver fled the scene, according to Mobile Police.

Instead of stopping, police said Chavers led officers on a chase that ended at Faye Street near Nicholson Road. Chavers was charged with Attempting to Elude, DUI and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs.

Chavers is a lead epidemiologist for Moderna, according to his Linkedin page. Chavers previously worked as an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department and oversaw the department’s COVID-19 response team.

Chavers spoke with WKRG back in 2020 when he joined MCHD. Chavers has authored more than 40 academic works covering topics like infectious disease, oncology, birth defects and global public health.