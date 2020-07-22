Former Huffman High star Stanley Robinson dead at 32

PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 21: Stanley Robinson #21 and Jeff Adrien #4 of the Connecticut Huskies look on from the bench during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Wachovia Center on March 21, 2009 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Huskies defeated the Aggies 92-66. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Huffman High School basketball standout Stanley “Sticks” Robinson has died, according to the school’s basketball team’s Twitter. He was 32 years old.

The Viking family mourns the loss of Stanley Robinson “Sticks”. True pioneer for the Huffman Basketball program. Continued prayers for his family and Children 🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/oId6xj5EZq — Huffman Basketball (@_VikingsBball) July 22, 2020

Robinson, a Birmingham native, played college ball at the University of Connecticut after being named Mr. Basketball in Alabama back in 2006.

At UConn, Robinson led the Huskies to the Final Four in 2009. He was then drafted by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft. He spent most of his professional career overseas in Canada, Chile and Iceland.

UConn also made a heartfelt post on Robinson, affectionately known as “Sticks,” on Twitter.

The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time 🙏



Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020

Robinson was found unresponsive by a family member Tuesday night at his Birmingham home, according to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates. The cause of death has not yet been released.

