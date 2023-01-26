MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A former state lawmaker is suing the city of Montgomery and its police chief over his arrest last year on a sex abuse charge that was later dropped, maintaining he only “politely hugged” the woman.

Former Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday saying the charge was “laughable.”

The lawsuit accused city officials of violating the state open records law and his due process rights by not letting him see the file on the case.

Hooper was arrested in August 2022 after being accused of groping a restaurant hostess in downtown Montgomery.

The charge was dismissed in December when prosecutors said the woman wished to drop the matter.