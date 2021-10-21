Former Morgan County corrections officer pleads guilty and sentenced for assault charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A former corrections officer at the Morgan County Jail pleads guilty to assault charges after an incident involving tampering with inmate cigarettes and causing medical issues for several inmates.

Jaylend Edward Handley pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of third-degree assault.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation after being informed that Handley had placed an irritant on an inmate’s cigarettes causing respiratory issues for that inmate and others he shared the cigarettes with.

Other jail staff that were uninvolved in the incident immediately initiated a medical call and the inmates were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s office terminated Handley while an investigation was begun by the Criminal Investigations Division (CID). He was arrested on October 22.

According to court documents, Handley was sentenced to 180 days in the Morgan County Jail. Handley was also sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation following his time in jail.