Former owner of Lee County truck driving school pleads guilty to bribing CDL examiner

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The former owner of American Truck Driving Academy pleaded guilty to bribing a commercial driver’s license examiner in federal court on Feb. 11.

The Columbus man, James. F. Welburn, of Columbus, entered a guilty plea for charges of conspiring to commit bribery in relation to federal programs, according to U.S. Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. and Regional Special Agent-in-Charge Todd Damiani, with the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General.

Court documents show that Welburn bribed the CDL examiner to give special treatment to students from American Truck Driving Academy when they took their CDL driving tests. Records show that Welburn paid the examiner $25 for each student tested.

“In exchange for these payments, the examiner agreed to do things like: (1) test students even though students had not possessed learner’s permits for at least 14 days, as required by federal regulations; (2) test more than five students in a single day, in violation of state law; and (3) refrain from testing students on certain trucking maneuvers if the students were unlikely to be able to perform the maneuvers,” officials say.

Welburn will have a sentencing hearing scheduled in the next few months according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, where they say he will be facing up to five years in prison. He will also face “substantial” monetary penalites and have to pay restitution.

“In putting profit ahead of ensuring that his students could safely operate commercial vehicles, Mr. Welburn placed thousands of individuals at danger,” said Franklin. “It is my hope that as a result of this case, our roadways—in Alabama and across the country—will become somewhat safer places.”