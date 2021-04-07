 

 

Former President Trump endorses Mo Brooks for Senate

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Congressman Mo Brooks has announced a bid for Senator Richard Shelby’s seat.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Mo Brooks for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat. In a statement, Trump said “Mo is a great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First.”

He went on to say “Mo Brooks has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the U.S. Senate representing the Great State of Alabama. He will never let you down.”

Brooks released a statement in return saying he was “honored and humbled” by the endorsement. “I ask all Alabamians who share our America First vision to heed and honor President Trump’s request by joining out campaign.”

Brooks, the current U.S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District of Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 85° 60°

Thursday

80° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 80° 64°

Friday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 75° 62°

Saturday

70° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 70° 61°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 51°

Monday

81° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 81° 58°

Tuesday

81° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 81° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
62°

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

7 AM
Cloudy
21%
61°

61°

8 AM
Showers
39%
61°

62°

9 AM
Showers
38%
62°

63°

10 AM
Showers
35%
63°

66°

11 AM
Showers
53%
66°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories