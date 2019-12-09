Former State Fire Marshal of Alabama passes away at age 79

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WRBL)–The state of Alabama is mourning the loss of a former State Fire Marshal. Richard Montgomery has passed away over the weekend at the age of 79.

Montgomery died on Saturday at his home. He served as State Fire Marshal of Alabama from 2004-2006.

Montgomery retired from public service in 2006, following his tenure as State Fire Marshal.

In 1983, Marshal began his career with the Alabama Fire Marshall’s Office as Deputy State Fire Marshal. After that, in 2000, Montgomery was promoted to Assistant State Fire Marshal.

Montgomery previously served as an investigator for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and was a volunteer and career firefighter. He graduated from Howard College (later Samford University) in 1962.

Funerals services for Montgomery will be held on Tuesday in Moulton, Alabama.