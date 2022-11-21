LIMESTONE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Limestone County teacher and coach arrested for sex with a student says he and his alleged victim are now married.

Thomas Blake Tucker was arrested on September 17 and charged with being a school employee engaged in a sex act with a student.

Tucker was released on bond and resigned from his position at East Limestone High School a month later.

According to court documents, Tucker and the student were married on November 6.

Now, lawyers for Tucker want any bond restrictions limiting the contact between the two to be lifted as they are legally married.

A hearing is set for December 6.