WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Longtime Wiregrass sports writer and WDHN broadcaster Phil Parramore passed away Thursday night at the Dale Medical Center.

The 62-year-old Ozark native spent his distinguished career in a variety of news mediums, including the newspaper industry, where he worked at the Dothan Eagle. He was also a radio talk-show host for, working at WOOF-FM, and spent time at WDHN as a sports anchor.

Paramore was honored by the Alabama Associated Press Broadcasters Association 15 times for his biting editorial and satirical commentary on sports. Also in his career, Paramore hosted his own two-hour program on his own network, the Phil Paramore Network.

The celebrated sportscaster was a graduate of Ariton High School and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in journalism and speech communication.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by Holman Funeral Home in Ozark.

To view the tribute book, or find additional information on arrangements when they are made, go here.