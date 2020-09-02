Fort Benning soldier charged with sexual abuse of children

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Benning soldier in connection to a sex abuse case involving children.

According to investigators, Justin Scott Reed, age 30, of Fort Benning, was arrested on August 27. He has been charged with one count Sexual Abuse, 2nd degree involving an individual under the age of 16 and one count of Sexual Abuse, 2nd degree of a child less than 12 years old.

According to officials the alleged offenses committed by Reed involving the two victims were reported to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department in April 2020.

Reed was arrested following an investigation by Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Central Intelligence Division (CID) Army at Fort Benning.

Reed is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The Tallapoosa Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is on-going.