Fort Payne boy writes letter to Gov. Ivey showing support for mask order after grandmother survives COVID-19

Alabama

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – A ten-year-old from Fort Payne wrote a letter to the governor of Alabama saying he fully supports the mask order because he’s experienced the scares of COVID-19.

Mitch Conroy

Mitch Conroy wrote a letter to Gov. Ivey on July 17th. He says he enjoys politics and is in full support of Ivey’s decision to require masks for Alabamians.

Mitch Conroy says in his letter “I am a 10-year-old that enjoys politics and I am writing to show my support for your decision to require masks for everybody in groups or out of the house in Alabama.”

Letter To Governor Ivey

He says his family has been affected by COVID-19 and it’s scary.

Mitch writes “3 of my family members have tested positive and I know what it feels like to be scared about COVID-19 in a personal way.”

Letter To Gov. Ivey

He implores Gov. Ivey to keep the mask order as long as possible.

“Please Keep this order as long as you can until Alabama handles COVID better. Remember lead with science!” Mitch writes.

He ends the letter by saying “P.S. If you don’t enforce your rule, it doesn’t matter.”

Mitch’s grandmother is a COVID-19 survivor. Angela Sarcasas spent just under a month fighting for her life.

She said the road to recovery is a long one.

Letter to Gov. Ivey

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

