 

Two injured in helicopter crash near Ft. Rucker

Alabama
UPDATE: The aircraft involved was a UH-72 Lakota.

Two injuries were reported. Both injured personnel have been emergency evacuated for medical treatment.

ORIGINAL:

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — According to Coffee County officials, a helicopter crash near New Brockton Tuesday morning.

Reports have confirmed the crash occurred on County Road 514, off Highway 84. Fort Rucker confirmed it happened near Brown Stagefield.

Other first responders are on the scene.

WDHN is in route to the scene. We will keep this story updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

