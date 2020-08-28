Foster parents with father in military charged with Aggravated Child Abuse in Fort Mitchell, now in custody

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – Two foster parents in custody at the Russell County Jail and face charges of Aggravated Child Abuse after their foster child was taken to Piedmont Medical Center by ambulance before being taken to UAB Children’s Hospital for a fractured skull and brain bleed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, April and John McDowell have both been charged after deputies repsonded to a 911 call in Fort Mitchell, Ala. where a toddler was going in and out of consciousness. The caller, Ms. McDowell, requested an ambulance. Deputies at the hospital determined that the child’s injuries did not match the guardian’s story of what happened.

On Aug. 27, investigators obtained warrants for both McDowells for the charge of Aggravated Child Abuse. Mr. McDowell was arrested on base at Fort Benning by the Military Police’s Criminal Investigation Division, Ms. McDowell was taken into custody from their home in Fort Mitchell.

“Initial medical reports indicate that the child has multiple injuries in different stages of healing that are not consistent with normal injuries to a toddler but are consistent with injuries related to abuse,” according to a statement from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

The McDowells have been foster parents since May 2020. Investigators believe they will be able to prove the child has been injured multiple times and on multiple occasions due to abuse while in the care of the McDowells.

Both McDowells were taken into custody without incident. Both are being held at the Russell County Jail. The child is in stable condition.