Four charged for prison contraband scheme at Lee County Detention Center

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that four individuals have been charged in a prison contraband scheme after Corrections deputies found a cut security fence and a hole in a cell wall at the Lee County Detention Center.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Corrections deputies found the cut security fence near one of the cell blocks during a perimeter check on Nov. 2. The exterior cell wall had been breached with an “opening just large enough to pass small objects” through, officials say.

Lee County Investigators began reviewing surveillance footage, which showed “an unknown black male cutting hte fence and entering hte area at hte wall breach.”

A spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Corrections deputies were able to recover multiple contraband items from the interior cell, including marijuana, cigarette lighters, cell phones, chargers, rolling papers, tools, and electrical wire.

As a result of the investigation, Jordan Armstead, 19 of Opelika, was developed as a suspect in the security fence and cell wall breach. Armstead now faces charges for Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.

Armstead is currently being held in the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Investigators also developed three other suspects for the facilitation of the crime.

The following three individuals have all been charged with Promoting Prison Contraband, First Degree and are being held on $5,000 bonds at the Lee County Jail:

Khyah Cymone Lewis, 27 of Dadeville

X’Zavious Rimeek Bryant, 23 of Opelika

Jacquavious Jamar Greathouse, 30 of Auburn

“Based on the evidence, Mr. Armstead exhibited a specific interest in the Lee County Detention Center. We have obliged his unauthorized and illegal visit by providing him a cell as a defendant,” Jay Jones, the Lee County Sheriff, said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.