Four fallen Alabama firefighters to be honored at National Memorial Service

(WHNT) — Four fallen firefighters from Alabama are set to be honored, alongside over 200 others who died in the line of duty, at a memorial service on Sunday, October 3.

The firefighters will be honored at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend from October 2 to October 3. The names of the fallen firefighters will become a permanent part of the National Memorial.

For the first time, COVID-related line-of-duty deaths will be included.

The Alabama firefighters that will be honored at the memorial include:

Jonathan Burgess, 33, of South Alabama Regional Airport Fire Department

Brenden Pierce, 21, of Palmerdale Fire Department

Jared Echols, 35, Springville Fire and Rescue

Michael Johnston, 45, of Equality Volunteer Fire Department

87 firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. 82 died in 2019, and another 46 who died in years past will be honored.