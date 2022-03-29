SARDIS CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sardis police are asking for the public’s help in locating 4-month-old Helen Rose Patterson.

The infant, who is white and has red hair, was last seen on March 24, 2022, around noon in the area of Shadowbrook Circle in Sardis City, police said Monday night.

Helen Patterson was last seen in the company of her mother, Rebeka Ashley Patterson, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in an emergency missing child alert.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Helen Rose Patterson, you are asked to contact the Sardis City Police Department at (256) 549-5403 or call 911.