ALABAMA. (WHNT) – The latest jobs report was released June 16, with four counties in North Alabama among the state’s leaders in lowest unemployed.

Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan County were all among state leaders in unemployment. Morgan County leads the area counties with the lowest unemployment, reporting a 1.7% unemployment rate.

Meanwhile, Limestone, Madison and Marshall County all reported unemployment rates of 1.8% with the City of Madison reporting a 1.5% unemployment rate, the second lowest for a city in Alabama.

Overall, the state’s unemployment rate stayed at 2.2% which was reported as a record low in April.

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement regarding the current unemployment numbers in the state:

“I’m proud to announce that not only has our state’s unemployment rate remained strong and steady but is accompanied by a total jobs count that has once again reached a record high. Despite facing a challenging national economy, Alabama has pressed onward to deliver strong and stable economic results,” said Governor Ivey. “With a highly skilled workforce, economic incentives curated for success and red tape being cut where necessary, Alabama remains as the Southeast’s hub for economic growth and opportunity for all.”

For a full breakdown of unemployment rates by county, click here.