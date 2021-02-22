Free Alabama College Application Week starts Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – High school seniors in Alabama can apply for colleges and universities throughout the state with no application fees starting today.
Alabama’s second Free Alabama College Application Week starts on February 22nd and runs through Friday, February 26th.
Schools who have waived their application fees are listed below:
- Alabama A&M University
- Alabama State University
- Auburn University at Montgomery
- Coastal Alabama Community College
- Enterprise State Community College
- Huntingdon College
- Jacksonville State University
- Miles College
- Marion Military Institute
- Shelton State Community College
- Snead State Community College
- Spring Hill College
- Stillman College
- Talladega College
- University of Alabama
- University of Alabama in Huntsville
- University of West Alabama
- Troy University
- Tuskegee University
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Montevallo
- Wallace Community College-Dothan
- Wallace State Community College
This annual event was created through a partnership between the Alabama Commission on
Higher Education (ACHE), Alabama Community College System (ACCS), Alabama Possible
the organization, and the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).
Organizers say, “the key goal of Alabama College Application Week is to inspire students and inform parents about the true benefits of attending college and earning postsecondary degrees.”
To learn more about the Free Alabama College Application Week initiative, contact ALSDE
Coordinator, Dr. Willietta Conner at 334-694-4764 or wconner@ALSDE.edu.