GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The sixth annual “Movies at Meyer Park” series will kick off Thursday, Oct. 26, the City of Gulf Shores announced.

Locals can bring their lawn chairs and blankets to Meyer Park at 400 E. 22nd Ave. to watch a free movie under the stars.

EVENT LOCATION:

The first movie in the series will be shown Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. “School of Rock” is rated PG-13.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be shown Nov. 16 at 6 p.m., and “Elf” will be shown Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. Both films are rated PG.

Small Town, Big Beach Productions sponsored the series.

