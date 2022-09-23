ALABAMA (WHNT) — Two Alabama veterans who were held captive in Ukraine after volunteering to help fight are back in the United States.

American’s Andy Huynh, center left, and Alex Drueke, left, arrive at the TWA Hotel on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in New York. The two U.S. military veterans, who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces, were released this week by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Congressman Robert Aderholt confirmed that Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are now “officially back on American soil.”

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the Crown Prince and the Saudi government negotiated the release of the foreign fighters.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said ten prisoners of war from Croatia, Morocco, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States were released to them as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

The families of both men recently spoke with News 19 about the struggle over the past months as they have tried coping and working to free both men.