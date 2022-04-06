ALABAMA (WHNT) — Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards are still available for eligible seniors, thanks to a federally funded program launched in January.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) administers the cards through the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries’ Farmers Market Authority Section. Each card is worth $30 and can be used for fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at markets and stands in the state.

The program’s funding is allocated on a first come, first serve basis. Seniors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

The card replaces paper vouchers issued in previous years.

“Seniors are encourage to keep this card in a safe place once it is received,” read a statement from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Benefits will be loaded to this same card each year after an application is submitted, therefore, it is very important to keep the card.”

To apply for a benefits card, you must be 60 or older and meet income guidelines outlined by the state.

For a household of 1, gross household income cannot exceed $1,772 monthly

For a household of 2, gross household income cannot exceed $2,396 monthly

For homes with more than two people, visit here.

Applications cannot be taken over the phone or by mail. Applicants may apply online at fma.alabama.gov. If approved, the card will be mailed, though applicants are required to reapply every year.