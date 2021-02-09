Fultondale man loses home, 4 vehicles to tornado; looking to rebuild

Fultondale, Ala. (WIAT) — Many residents in Fultondale are still picking up the pieces after an F-3 tornado touchdown two weeks ago, killing one person and injuring many.

The damage is still widespread in most areas, including Newcastle Road. Tommy Guy, or “Red,” says his house was destroyed and multiple vehicles. But through it all, he’s happy to be alive.

“It’s replaceable. I’m alive,” Guy said.

Red says his childhood home that was destroyed provided endless memories.

“Just growing up. I grew up here. I mean, this is my roots,” Guy said.

Red says he took cover under his bed when the tornado hit.

“I seen debris coming out the window, so I rolled off the bed and comforter. Then, I felt the 2×4’s hitting me,” Guy said.

He says he went outside after the storm pass to assess the damage. His trucks were torn apart by the strong winds, and parts lay scattered across his property.

“Cab’s there. The bed is lyin’ over yonder. Another two crushed trucks there. And another one in the backyard is crushed,” Guy said.

He’s been staying at a motel in Gardendale since. He tells CBS 42 Tuesday was his scheduled last night, but is expected to hear back from the hotel and emergency services to see what’s next. Guy was just approved for a travel trailer to put on his property while he fixes his home, which could take some time.

The City of Fultondale and other organizations like Family Guidance Center of Alabama are still helping families through donations and other services.

“The city of Fultondale is actually is still collecting monetary donations. There are GoFundMes,” Regina Allison with the organization said.

Allison says Red and other families will need help for some time.

“It’s going to be a long-term process. This isn’t going to be overnight. So, we’re going to need everyone to keep coming together to help,” Allison said.

Red says he does nOt have insurance to help pay for all the damage. Through it all, some items were still salvageable. Some of his records, his mustang, and an angel statue belonging to his mother survived the disaster.

“Something was looking over me. That’s for sure. I think God had his protection around me,” Guy said.

Red says he is thankful for all the help he has received so far from the city and emergency organizations.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Red rebuild.